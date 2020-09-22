LETTER: Trump is what is wrong with us

He seems to believe that the people of this country need to realize that the easy times for them are over. Things like Social Security are over. We need to stop trying to line our pockets with money that people like him have earned. Never mind that he has lived in the lap of luxury since the day he was born. He is the master of the art of the deal, but the deal is always cut to benefit him and him alone. If one of his deals fails, the other guy is the one who suffers and never him, and this is what is happening to our country. The art of the deal is slowly killing us and ruining our ability to be a leader of any consequence to struggling nations of the world as he cuts and crushes treaties that once could have helped the world clean itself so we and all the animals could live in health and peace.