LETTER: Trump isn't a true conservative

A golfing buddy recently forwarded a cartoon describing a foul taste if you vote for Biden. However, the sentiments aren’t shared by Republicans who don’t support or even oppose Trump including former President Bush, Mitt Romney, John Kasich, John Bolton, Christine Whitman, Meg Whitman, Carly Fiorina, Michael Steele, Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. John Warner, John Kelly, Cindy McCain and over 100 former staff members for John McCain.

Conservative columnists George Will and David Brooks agree with them. They have extensively criticized Trump for years on principle. Never before have organizations from a political party, such as the Lincoln Project, openly campaigned for an opponent.

Trump is not a conservative. Conservatives value democracy and the Constitution. Conservatives do not have run away budget deficits. Conservatives support free trade. Conservatives support the military. Conservatives value alliances with traditional allies and not murderous dictators.

Trump is not pro-life. Life means nothing to Trump. Trump supports the anti-abortion cause for evangelical votes, not on principle. There’s more to pro-life than abortion; it’s “cradle to grave.”