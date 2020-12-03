LETTER: Trump leaving country in good shape

One of the biggest changes to take effect post Inaugural Day will be the demeanor of the daily news reporting conducted by the major networks ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN.

The now-familiar story lead-in line “Despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases”, which would normally be used for a story covering a White House press release, will now be discontinued. It was only used to discredit the current administration’s policies in the eyes of the viewing public.

The terms ‘mandate’ and ‘unite’ will be thrown out there by both the new administration and its adorning press. As a preemptive fact check on the media I must state that both presidential candidates received more than 70 million votes, more than any prior presidential candidate in the history of our nation. They each carried 25 states. That indicates beyond any reasonable doubt that the nation remains divided. There is no mandate.

For the biased left-leaning press and liberals in the Democrat Party, the use of the term ‘unite’ is meant to soften up the rest of us so that we will return to the progressive liberal path that was temporarily blocked by the Trump administration.