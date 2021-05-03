LETTER: Trump made COVID fight worse

Dr. Deborah Birx led the coronavirus task force for the Trump administration. Recently, Dr. Birx said that hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved if appropriate actions had been taken.

Here are some ideas for "appropriate action" that could have been taken: Don't make fun of people who wear masks. Don't hold superspreader events, from Tulsa to the Rose Garden. Don't promote quack cures, such as ingesting bleach. Don't tell the American people that the virus will disappear on its own any day now, and besides, it's all a hoax. Don't pretend that young people are unaffected by the virus.

Now we must add: don't tell your administration to falsify data from the CDC. On April 9, 2021, emails emerged showing that top Trump officials actually celebrated their "victory" in forcing the CDC to put out misleading numbers and guidance — all to make the pandemic look less bad, and to make the ex-president look better.

At what point do we admit that Trump's self-serving coronavirus "policy" has killed more Americans than World War II? Those deaths, and the unfathomable sorrow of families and communities, didn't need to happen. They were the result of deceptive, prolonged, and malicious "policy" from the very top. When do we name it what it is: a crime against humanity? And when does his trial begin?

Larry Gaylord, Normal

