LETTER: Trump must be furious with Bannon

Steve Bannon has been indicted for stealing donations intended for President Trump's border wall. He allegedly used the millions in donations to fund his lavish lifestyle, and was arrested while aboard a luxury yacht.

On Attorney General Bill Barr's Department of Justice website we find this report: "Leaders Of ‘We Build The Wall’ Online Fundraising Campaign Charged With Defrauding Hundreds Of Thousands Of Donors."

What if Bill Barr's charges against Bannon prove true? It would then appear that presidential advisor Bannon regarded these ardent Trump supporters as nothing but suckers and losers, easily scammed. Can you believe it? Where would Bannon get such an attitude? The President must be furious with him.