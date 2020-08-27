LETTER: Trump must be held accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many Republican friends, even some of my family members, now admit that "Donald Trump is a crook," but then say “they all are.” Is there no righteous person among us with integrity and boldness to lead our country?

I realize that I live in a predominately red zone where it’s difficult to openly admit that our candidate is not the best choice. However, are we doing what’s best for our party, and more important, what’s best for our country? Mitt Romney calls it what it is, "historic corruption."

When Donald Trump’s taxes are released, they will confirm what we all suspect, Donald Trump is a crook. Before supporters of the President get angered with this proclamation, consider the definition of a ‘crook’; a dishonest person, one who swindles , a shyster. If the truth be known, most reasonable people will agree, Donald Trump is a crook.

As Donald Trump is forced out of his disguise as President, justice can deal with his corruption. For the Republican Party, for our country and for the world it’s best that this issue be dealt with as soon as possible.