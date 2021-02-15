LETTER: Trump must be held accountable

One hundred and forty police officers filed claims for injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol. One officer stabbed with a metal fence stake. One officer lost an eye. Two officers sustained spinal injuries. Others with brain injuries and cracked ribs. One officer died when his head was bashed in with a fire extinguisher. Two died by suicide; I would guess the trauma on that day was too much. Two women were arrested when investigators discovered they were looking to shoot Nancy Pelosi. And a gallows was erected to hang vice president Mike Pence.