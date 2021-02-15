LETTER: Trump must be held accountable

On Jan. 26, 45 Republicans voted to dismiss the impeachment case against Trump.
What they want to dismiss is the following injuries to law enforcement officials.
One hundred and forty police officers filed claims for injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol. One officer stabbed with a metal fence stake. One officer lost an eye. Two officers sustained spinal injuries. Others with brain injuries and cracked ribs. One officer died when his head was bashed in with a fire extinguisher. Two died by suicide; I would guess the trauma on that day was too much. Two women were arrested when investigators discovered they were looking to shoot Nancy Pelosi. And a gallows was erected to hang vice president Mike Pence.
Some 55 plus people from Bloomington-Normal attended the terrorist attack and the local Republican Party promoted that trip. And don’t forget, R. Davis and D. LaHood both endorsed Trump.
Make an effort to contact the 45 Republican Senators. Send them a copy this letter or create your own.
Being a five-time coward draft dodger, Trump has created 45 more cowards.
The former president needs to be held accountable.
Bill Burden, Bloomington