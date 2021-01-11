LETTER: Trump must be removed from office

Dear Editor: I just watched in horror as President Donald Trump appeared to deliberately incite a riot at our nation’s capitol.
The resulting melee closed our government down for several hours as state electoral votes were being announced.
I realize Trump has only a few more days in office but I think it is essential to our national security and integrity that he immediately be removed through the 25th Amendment. Section four authorizes the vice-president and a majority of the cabinet or another body as determined by lawmakers to declare the president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.
Every day this incompetent narcissist remains in office our country is in grave danger.
Bob Holliday, Bloomington