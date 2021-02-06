LETTER: Trump was indeed optimistic

Ordinarily I do not agree with any of the pathetic lies and disinformation that the “columnist” Michael Reagan is allowed to spew in the Pantagraph. But I do have to agree with his comment in his Jan. 30 column that at least Donald Trump was an optimist.

Donald Trump was very optimistic. He was optimistic that he could assault women and shoot people in the street, and get away with it; that Russia, Ukraine, and China would help him get elected; that Mexico would pay for a wall separating our countries; that he could channel U.S. government business to his personal properties and commercial interests; that white supremacists and fascists were actually very fine people; that his buddy, Vladimir Putin, was more credible than all of America’s intelligence agencies; that the COVID-19 virus would vanish like a miracle and could easily be countered by drinking bleach; that he could overthrow democracy and reverse a presidential election - those happily grinning fellows you saw pillaging the capitol in his name shared his optimism.