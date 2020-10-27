LETTER: Trump will preserve our freedoms

I urge all independents, conservatives, libertarians and free-thinkers to vote for Donald Trump to be re-elected as president of the United States of America. He believes in our constitutional republic. He believes in our Judeo-Christian values and principles of our founding fathers. President Trump knows the history of our brave American patriots who fought for our freedom and country.

We are a democracy that is a beacon of light to the entire world. We, as free Americans, stopped fascism and communism in World War I and World War II and beyond. George Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin and many others kept us free from tyranny with their actions and writings. The blood and sacrifices of our American patriots through time call us again to vote to keep us free.

The Democrat party has abandoned the roots and soul of America. I urge you to vote to preserve our Constitutional freedoms. This is at the bedrock of America. Vote Republican to save our republic for our children and grandchildren.

James R. Bourke, Normal

