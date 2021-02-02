LETTER: Trump's same action would be pilloried

There was an executive order issued by the prior administration restricting air traffic from China last January. Joe Biden referred to the action as xenophobic. I’m quoting one of his statements here: “Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job.” This was widely reported at that time.

Actually, the restriction was an honest attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus that originated in China. Recently, Biden issued a travel ban for South Africa in an attempt to prevent a new strand of the virus from spreading.

This decision appears to have been reported responsibly by the news media. But I can only imagine the news reporting that we would have been inundated with currently if Donald Trump had made that call. Since South Africa’s population is 90% non-white, do the adjectives racist, bigot and white supremacist come to mind? I would be willing to wager that a story headline would read something like this: "Trump South African travel ban affects mostly non-whites." Community activists and political pundits would be quoted frequently expressing their outrage.