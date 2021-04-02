LETTER: Trust for Koos and McCarthy

In these uncertain times, I’m grateful to live in a community where I trust the leaders. That’s why I’m re-electing Chris Koos for mayor of Normal, and Kevin McCarthy for Normal town council.

We need experienced leaders with a strong track record to guide us through the pandemic recovery. Chris and Kevin, both longtime community members, have provided incredible leadership over their tenure as public servants. They know our community. They know government. They are both successful small business owners. And they know how to get things done.

Unlike some competitors, they don’t need large campaign signs cluttering street corners shouting for recognition. Rather, evidence of their hard work “behind the scenes” is all around us.

As mayor, Chris - with Kevin’s support on council - has overseen redevelopment of Uptown Normal from an awkward, bar-laden downtown to a thriving center with local shops, entertainment and public green spaces. It has won enviable international awards for innovative, environmentally-friendly features. As a public health professional and cancer survivor, I care about living in a community with economic prosperity, but not at the expense of our environment and health. Thus, this matters to me and my family.