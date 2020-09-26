LETTER: Turn creators loose on calming tools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why not? We put a man on the moon decades ago. We are told we will take someone to Mars in the not-too-distant future. We can now ‘print’ prosthetics, fabricate food like meat, and transplant myriad organs and parts. Science and technology have taken us where many of us could barely even imagine 40 years ago.

I’d like to challenge the community of inventors, designers, engineers and researchers to create new tools for law enforcement to establish calming/control of persons who may be out of control without escalation that can lead to death.

What type of tool can you imagine that would prevent someone from fleeing yet be safe in its operation? What can you imagine that would allow smaller law enforcement personnel to effect the arrest of someone much larger, and safely for both? What can you imagine that is safe but would enable law enforcement to allow a suspect to leave a scene because and ensure they can be picked up quietly at a less volatile point in time? What about a tool to disarm suspects safely? What can you imagine that would hold back or corral a crowd determined to cause harm or destruction? Think out of the box!