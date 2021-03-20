LETTER: Turner for clerk in Normal

Many in our community have benefitted from Pat’s open heart and lifelong work serving some of our neediest families and individuals who find themselves between jobs or working for low wages. Three decades ago, finding her own cupboards empty, Pat accepted a few donated groceries and instantly committed herself to sharing and multiplying what she had received by setting aside half to share with others in the same boat. Pat turned her empathy into the Center for Hope Food Pantry, located at 1308 E Empire St. It would not be an exaggeration to say that over the years she has fed multitudes.