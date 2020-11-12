LETTER: Turning election into a coup

Make no mistake, this election is no more than a coup trying to steal the election from the people. There are so many irregularities in the way the votes were delivered and counted that it is so plain to anyone who is paying any attention to the truth at all can see what is going on. They did not even try to hide it. The only thing missing is the bloodshed that usually accompanies a coup. At least for the time being that is.

It is also obvious that the mainstream media is still supporting the the Dems' agenda by downplaying these irregularities and saying there is no evidence of fraud when the evidence is right in front of them.

The people need to stay alert to what is going on and me vocal about it. We can not let them steal this election from the people. There is to much at stake here. Our way of life as we know it will change if they succeed. Stalin once said "voters don't decide elections, the vote counters do. "

Pray for our country.

Joe Hale, Saybrook

