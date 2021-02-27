 Skip to main content
LETTER: Turning into a different reality
When the pandemic is over, some will say that we are headed towards a “new normal.” I doubt that it will feel new or normal. New means that something hasn’t existed before, but heartache and mourning have always been with us. Normal means usual, typical, or expected. Ask anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, lost their job, or lost their home, if life feels even slightly normal.

Instead of the “new normal,” I suggest that we use the term a “different reality.” It definitely feels “different;” painfully so. It will be the “reality” within which we will all have to exist. We have no choice.

No, I don’t believe the term “new normal” shows respect and empathy for those who have lost so much. Living in a “different reality” is where we will all be, but hopefully we will be strong enough to move through and beyond it.

Darrell Sy, Fairview Heights

