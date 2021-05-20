LETTER: Unborn would remain vulnerable

The Mississippi case is most welcome, but it is not the one we'd love to see. We hope that the Supreme Court will accept a case that speaks directly to the humanity of unborn children. If that is done, and if the court rules properly, then unborn humans will be accorded the same status that you and I have, namely, that we are "persons" entitled to the equal protection of the law as required by the Fourteenth Amendment. Corporations have that right; unborn humans do not.

Short of that type of ruling, unborn children would remain vulnerable to the decisions of state legislatures, largely in control of Democrats whose love of the "right to choose" to hire abortionists to kill unwanted babies in the womb is obvious. Such politicians, of course, never complete the sentence that spells our what "right to choose" truly involves. The "right to choose" is the right to kill when abortion is one of the choices.

Please stand with us, and them, and stop looking the other way in the popular life-cheapening copout.

Thomas Shilgalis, Lisle

