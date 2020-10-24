LETTER: Uncertain time leaves questions

Another election is coming up soon. Thankfully I seldom watch TV, nor do I have a computer or smartphone. You might say that I am high tech illiterate.

No doubt, I’ve been reading the Pantagraph for over 80 years except for 23 months, drafted into the Army, of which I spent 15 days on ship to Korea, 14 months over there, and 15 days back to the good old USA.

Yes, it used to be a free country, and praise Almighty God, I was brought up when right was right and wrong was wrong.

Newspapers had no advertisements in those days and I feel that the Pantagraph has always given both sides of the “matter,” that includes politics, even now giving news on both sides, views, in good order. Thank you, Pantagraph.

Since globalization, times have gotten worse throughout the world.

Things are very uncertain, mixed up with COVID-19, there have been 10 times as many pre-voters in this election, already. Will there be a bigger or smaller turnout?

The best sign I’ve seen says: “If your car is ‘running,’ I’ll vote for it.”

John Gramm, Gridley

