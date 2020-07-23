LETTER: Unfairness is America's dangerous enemy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine the U.S. as a mouth with people as the teeth, where a lucky few teeth get regular care and the rest are left to rot. If all were given the same excellent care, every tooth would be more stable and the whole mouth stronger.

COVID-19 unfairly affects people with essential but expendable (i.e., low-paid) jobs, revealing that care for some and neglect for others is bad policy, harming multitudes of U.S. citizens, destroying our families and destabilizing our country.

Health care distribution is a domestic defense issue: America’s most dangerous enemy is its festering, internal unfairness. Our health care system actually only helps those who profit (or believe they are unaffected) by the way medical access is currently distributed.

Equal access to equal health care is practical because wellness is a solid, long-term investment. Wellness is cheaper than illness and a bargain at any price. American greatness depends on Americans defending Americans. Health care for all is deeply patriotic.

Aleda Diggins, Normal

