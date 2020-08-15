LETTER: Unit 5 School Board cannot be trusted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is known that the most effective model to teach children is through in-person learning. If not, then surely a different model would currently be used across the country.

With that being said, why is our Unit 5 board not fighting tooth and nail to see that in person learning is achieved for the fall semester. Their words claim to put the education of our children at their highest priority, yet their actions say the opposite.

They also have forgotten that they work for us, the parents. We pay their salaries. Yet their decisions over the past few weeks have completely ignored what their employers have requested.

A parent survey was sent out to gauge the opinions and desires. The overwhelming first choice of nearly 60% of those who responded was to have 5 days a week of in person learning. With that information they still decided to go with the underwhelming second choice of a hybrid style start of the school year.

Wait, it gets better. Just last evening (Aug 12) at the School Board meeting, we were told that one of the reasons they changed their stance to full remote learning was due to the district being to understaffed to run the hybrid plan. What? they announced a hybrid plan to begin the school year knowing they were understaffed?