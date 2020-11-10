LETTER: Universities should step up with COVID

As a 42-year old student at a local university, I feel an obligation to speak up about an opportunity to display great leadership in care for our students families.

Test every student days before sending them home. Every student. This would allow them to make informed choices in how they interact with their families over the holidays.

I see a future where students have brought this back to their families and might potentially lose a grandparent. I see pain years from now that could be avoided if the universities that chose to open could make sure everyone knows their status going home.

This would cost a fair amount, and might make the universities look like they were having an outbreak. However, the leadership would show that in the end, they did care about the students' health. Prove my cynical heart wrong. Put your money where your mouth is. You can do it and save the guilt and therapy your students might have to face later.

Anyway, it's just a thought.

Michelle Sanders, Normal

