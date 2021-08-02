LETTER: Unvaccinated are responsible

The medically eligible unvaccinated among us are most responsible for transmitting the delta variant of COVID-19. When the masks came off, the unvaccinated were asked to leave theirs on, an utterly predictable policy failure. Those who’ve shunned public health measures all along have not changed their behavior at the polite request of the CDC. Thus, after a brief return to semi-normalcy this spring, we’re now back to where we started.

We who’ve worn our masks, washed our hands and maintained social distancing since March 2020 are ready to don our masks again to spare others from getting sick. But we’re also frustrated, angry and just plain fed up with those who’ve refused to take the vaccine, especially those refusing to do so for ridiculous reasons like spiting President Biden or “owning the libs.” Also culpable are the Republicans passing laws to forbid local jurisdictions from protecting their citizens.

Cajoling, shaming, or producing scientific evidence all fall on deaf ears as we survey the current COVID carnage. Luckily, 80% of our senior citizens were wise enough to take the vaccine, and are largely avoiding serious COVID infections, at least for now. But the medically vulnerable and children among us who can’t get the vaccine aren’t so fortunate.

Apparently, they’re acceptable collateral damage to the anti-vax crowd who ignore science and continue to party on their pontoon boats down in the Ozarks. It would be nice if they’d take a jab for the kids at least, but I’m not counting on that.

Maureen O'Keefe, Normal

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0