LETTER: Upper 3% can afford tax increase

Illinois citizens needing education and social services are suffering through inadequate funding. Currently, under our constitution’s “flat tax” the only way to raise taxes paid by the very wealthy is to also cruelly raise the tax rates paid by the struggling working poor and hardworking middle class. So Illinois’s current “flat tax” is unfair and actually harms average working people.

The only Illinois residents who can easily absorb a higher tax rate and contribute more to maintaining a strong Illinois that is solvent and attractive to employers are those who are lucky enough to make more than 97% of all other Illinoisians. These are people who are blessed to be paid $250,000 taxable income per year ($120 or more per hour or about $1000 per day). These fortunate few Illinoisians have luxuries, comfort, excellent insurance and educational opportunities aplenty. They are not suffering like many regular Illinoisians. It will not hurt the upper 3% to absorb a slightly higher and fairer tax rate. The Fair Tax Amendment will raise over $3 billion to assist all Illinoisians.