LETTER: US being attacked from within

You are right, Dorothy. This isn’t Kansas. It’s our great United States of America that is being attacked by people who want to destroy our democratic country. Whether they call themselves Antifa, socialists, anarchists or fascists, they want power to run this country for their own gain.

Our Constitution is under attack from the left who promise everything, but don’t say how to pay for it. They will pay for all they promise by taking over major companies, farms and raise taxes and destroy our democracy.

Joe Biden is a stalking horse for the Democrats and others. If elected, he won’t be allowed to finish out the years of his term. He will resign due to health or cognitive reason. Kamela Harris will then become president. God help us.

Get out and vote for Trump.

Barbara J. Gallup, Pontiac

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0