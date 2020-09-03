LETTER: US has been a haven for true believers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We happened to be fortunate to see the Creation Museum after it was opened in 2014 near Cincinnati, Ohio, and Hebron, Kentucky. It was followed by the Ark Encounter, instigated by Ken Ham also, with a replica of Noah’s Ark, an articulate piece of workmanship that really gives you an idea of how the original ark was built by Noah in the time that God sent the great flood that perished everything on earth except Noah and his family of eight, and of course, two of every kind of animal and bird, because of the sinfulness of all human inhabitants of the earth.

I purchased a book there called “Guide to Dinosaurs,” and it proves exactly how dinosaurs were created by God at the same time as mankind and all creatures before the flood, and became extinct because of their habitat, etc., after the flood.

The fossils of mankind and dinosaurs have been found together, so scientifically and technically their age is closer to 6,000 years ago, rather than the millions of years some scientists try to claim.

Now here we are as poor humans bickering and fighting blindly because it is getting very close to the prophecies in the Holy Bible that are coming to pass before our very eyes.

The United States has been a haven for true believers to help bring the gospel of Jesus around the world.