LETTER: Vaccine distribution is flawed

After trying to get an appointment for COVID vaccine I thought I had finally succeeded, when the appointment disappeared. No registration form appeared. Then I tried to call the Health Department for at least an hour. I was told that someone got the appointment slot ahead of me, because a registration form didn’t appear.

What a nightmare. I also said what was being done for the handicapped person who lived at home? My husband can’t stand or walk very far and our doctor didn’t have any vaccine when we called. This whole process has been a joke.

How about helping the handicapped? My sisters in Ohio got their shot a week ago. They gave preference to the older folks over 70 and above. The health department could be a whole lot more informative and helpful. How about scheduling over the phone for some of us and have a plan for the home-bound handicapped.

Linda Kettering, Bloomington

