LETTER: Val Laymon for County Board

I am supporting Val Laymon for County Board District 7. She has new inspiring ideas about sustainability. She wants to secure a future for our children by exploring green retrofitting and county wide recycling and composting. She will make the county a green destination for Illinois businesses.

Val will listen to all of her residents that she serves. She will make the county board more accessible by eliminating the 24-hour notice for public comment. She wants to ensure that the meeting minutes are screen readable. She wants to keep the meetings virtual.

Val will promote policies that put people first. She will protect the most vulnerable populations and fight for a healthy county. She will give the health department the resources it needs. She will look to end the inequalities in the justice system.

Joyce Kaye, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0