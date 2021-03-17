 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vatican ruling a harmful judgment
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Vatican ruling a harmful judgment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

This week the Vatican issued a decision to their priests to not bless the marriages of gay persons. This was not a surprise but it was a disappointment. It is another example of a patriarchal organization making a judgment that is harmful.

Women have been excluded from clergy positions and the LGBTQ+ community is limited in many Christian organizations. Several years ago our ELCA congregation in Bloomington voted to embrace the marriage of same sex couples. It was an emotional time for our congregation. A few members and our senior pastor left because of the decision to perform same sex marriages.

Today, St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington is a welcoming congregation who celebrates all unions in marriage and the ordination of both men and women to be clergy. Stand tall those of you who feel that Christianity has left you out. There are welcoming congregations who will embrace you with arms wide open.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News