LETTER: Vatican ruling a harmful judgment

This week the Vatican issued a decision to their priests to not bless the marriages of gay persons. This was not a surprise but it was a disappointment. It is another example of a patriarchal organization making a judgment that is harmful.

Women have been excluded from clergy positions and the LGBTQ+ community is limited in many Christian organizations. Several years ago our ELCA congregation in Bloomington voted to embrace the marriage of same sex couples. It was an emotional time for our congregation. A few members and our senior pastor left because of the decision to perform same sex marriages.

Today, St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington is a welcoming congregation who celebrates all unions in marriage and the ordination of both men and women to be clergy. Stand tall those of you who feel that Christianity has left you out. There are welcoming congregations who will embrace you with arms wide open.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

