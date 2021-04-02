LETTER: Vote A.J. Zimmerman for council:

Leading a community is not about having all the right answers, but the willingness to listen to those that you serve to reach the best decision for all involved. I have the utmost confidence that A.J. Zimmerman will do a fantastic job looking out of the Normal community while on the town council. He is thoughtful and intelligent, but most of all, he is willing to listen and converse with those that he serves.

He already serves our community as a member of Normal’s Panning Commission and this would be the next appropriate step to help Normal continue to grow and prosper. His record and demeanor while serving on the Normal Planning Commission is a prime example of the type of leader we can expect A.J. to be, and frankly, the type of leader that this town deserves. It is encouraging that someone like A.J. is still willing to take on the difficulties and stress of a council position and I am excited to see the new ideas and perspectives he can bring to the position.