LETTER: Vote against proposed amendment

“What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive” – Sir Walter Scott
Illinoisans received competing advertisements in the mail, for and against voting on the change to the Illinois Constitution regarding taxing policy. These ads tell us nothing of value.
Illinoisans also received a blue flier in the mail from the state called “Proposed Amendment to the Illinois Constituion” that shows 1) the wording that is in the constitution now that will be removed and 2) the wording that replaces it. This is of value. But many people may not get around to reading this. So let me show you these two valuable pieces of information:
This wording will be removed:
“A tax on or measured by income shall be at a non-graduated rate. At any one time there may be no more than one such tax imposed by the State for State purposes on individuals and one such tax so imposed on corporations.”
Clearly this wording, which will be removed if the Amendment passes, currently limits the legislature regarding how they may tax and how many taxes they may levy on income.
And this wording will replace the quote above:
“The General Assembly shall provide by law for the rate or rates of any tax on or measured by income imposed by the state.” – Note: no constraints on what the General Assembly ‘may’ do in the future.
It seems clear to me that this amendment is designed to free up the General Assembly to levy 1) more than one tax on income and 2) and to impose higher tax rates. (Note: it does not specifically say on ‘higher income levels.’ ) Who knows how this ‘authority’ will be used in the future?
I will vote no on the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Pamela Hieser, Le Roy
