LETTER: Vote and be the voice of the engaged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I learned from my parents that voting is not only about the party. I was taught to consider the person, their positions on the issues that are important to me and my family, and finally their party affiliation when I vote in general elections.

There is no perfect candidate. Consider who will lead by example; who will do the best job for our country and for each of us as individuals; and who will make us proud to say, I voted for him or for her.

Each citizen of voting age has an responsibility to vote on or before November 3 this year, whether that is in person or by mail. Yes, your vote does count in local, state and federal elections.

Vote. Be the voice of the engaged.

Diana Hauman, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0