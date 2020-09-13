 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote and be the voice of the engaged
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I learned from my parents that voting is not only about the party. I was taught to consider the person, their positions on the issues that are important to me and my family, and finally their party affiliation when I vote in general elections.

There is no perfect candidate. Consider who will lead by example; who will do the best job for our country and for each of us as individuals; and who will make us proud to say, I voted for him or for her.

Each citizen of voting age has an responsibility to vote on or before November 3 this year, whether that is in person or by mail. Yes, your vote does count in local, state and federal elections.

Vote. Be the voice of the engaged.

 Diana Hauman, Bloomington

