LETTER: Vote Becker for Bloomington council

I encourage the Bloomington residents of Ward 5 to vote for Nick Becker for our city council. With his focus being on fiscal responsibility, debt reduction, public safety, infrastructure and economic growth, I feel he will use his experienced leadership to guide Bloomington into a successful direction. In my interactions with Nick, I can tell he is an active listener, displays central Illinois values, and possesses a proficiency in the areas of people skills, collaboration, management abilities, and direction setting. He has been endorsed by the Bloomington Police Officers Union, Bloomington Fire Fighters Union and McLean County Chamber of Commerce. Please take the time on April 6 to vote for Nick Becker for Ward 5.