LETTER: Vote Biden in important election

The 2020 Presidential election is the most important election of our time. Our democracy, our way of life, our livelihoods, our lives are at stake.

Trump offers no coordinated national response to the global pandemic. He refuses to denounce white supremacists. He won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

He acts like a bully, but bullies only triumph when good people stand by and do nothing. Don’t be a bystander. Vote on Tuesday, November 3. Don’t assume your one vote doesn’t matter.

Everyone must vote. The results must not be in question. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to preserve our democracy, our way of life, our livelihoods, our lives.

Lynn Parker, Normal

