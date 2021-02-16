LETTER: Vote Blumenshine for Normal council

I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know David Paul Blumenshine over the past year and am continuously impressed with his tireless dedication to the community.

David is a man of strong principals and genuine kindness. He understands the laws that guide our local community and country and respects and supports those who enforce the law. We are fortunate to have a person of such conviction and integrity running for Normal City Council.

David is always happy to have a conversation about our local community and the pride he feels about his hometown is apparent in his words and his actions. David is continually advocating for our community and wants to see the long term success of the Town of Normal.

Electing David Paul Blumenshine to Normal Town Council would ensure a voice that represents fiscal responsibility, truth and community enhancement.

Shawn Slagel, Normal

