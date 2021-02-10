LETTER: Vote Crockett for Heartland board

I am writing this letter to voice my support for Joshua Crockett as he runs to serve on Heartland Community College’s Board of Trustees. Being a student and a graduate of Heartland Community College, Joshua has a unique perspective that makes him not only an excellent candidate, but also someone who has a vested interest in seeing Heartland be successful. Another unique quality of Joshua is that he already has experience serving on the Board of Trustees as their Student Trustee, having been elected in 2018.

This experience has not only given Joshua the tools to succeed, but also the knowledge of what is possible and feasible. He stands on a platform that supports the student voice, fiscal responsibility (it’s our tax dollars that they are spending), and vocational and job-training programs. Having met Joshua many times and hearing of his love and passion for Heartland, I have the upmost confidence in his ability to be an excellent representative to sit on the Board of Trustees. I implore you to vote Joshua Crockett for Heartland Community College Board of Trustees on April 6.