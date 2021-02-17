LETTER: Vote Crumpler for city council

Tom Crumpler is running for Bloomington City Council Alderman for Ward 9. At a recent virtual town hall gathering, we heard Tom describe and elaborate on his goals and priorities should he be elected. One goal is to enhance the safety of neighborhoods and the dependability of core city services. In support of this, he envisions such priorities as support for a new fire station and major street improvement.

Another multifaceted goal Tom has is to promote economic growth and a vibrant business sector, yet also ensure fiscal responsibility. To further this goal, he would prioritize addressing deferred maintenance of city infrastructures. Acknowledging considerable costs involved in doing this, Tom is open to savvy negotiation of contracts, creative sharing of costs, and pragmatic ways to reduce waste and inefficiency. He values transparency and ethics when managing fiscal resources, including tax monies. Should a conflict of interest ever arise, he pledges to promptly recuse himself.