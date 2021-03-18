LETTER: Vote Cunningham for school board

I am writing to voice my support for Gavin Cunningham as he runs for Unit 5 School Board. I can not think of a better person for this role.

He has been in the district for 13 years, has three siblings in the district and even interned this past year in a 4th grade classroom. Since he just recently graduated, Gavin knows the district well. He knows the challenges that students, teachers and faculty are facing every day. During his time in Unit 5, Gavin was an active member of the track team, cross country team, speech team, student council, Best Buddies and Not in Our School.

I personally experienced his active presence in our church as he boldly led messages addressing racism, ableism and environmental sustainability. When Gavin sees changes that needs to happen, he will make it happen. He is willing to place himself in uncomfortable circumstances if it means making a positive impact.

At just 16 years old, he co-started a new organization in town, Bloomington-Normal Youth Activists. This club has given many youth in town the opportunity to use their voice and speak out against oppression of all kinds by engaging in civil discourse. Gavin is passionate in what he believes, but he will also take the time to listen to all sides. He is willing to be challenged in his beliefs and will admit when he’s been wrong.