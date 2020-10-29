LETTER: Vote Democrat and go broke

There are many good reasons not to vote Democrat in our upcoming election, here are just a few of them.

Democrats are the party of deceit, falsehoods, and scams, and if they were honest with their constituents, not many would vote for them. The latest scam they're pulling is the fair tax which is anything but fair, it's just another way to fool the public, you. Just remember, if they weren't going to steal money from you, they never would have proposed this fraudulent bill in the first place.

Take Illinois for instance, basically run by Democrats for years, and does it show, the highest taxes, most owed to creditors, and totally bankrupt with residents fleeing to lower-taxed states in droves. These are the same fools ruining Illinois that gave you this fraudulent fair tax. Don't fall for it, vote no, use your common sense.

Next comes Joe Biden, another Democrat, he's been hiding in his basement for months now, ask yourself this, when's the last time you saw a presidential candidate do this, and why, it's so he won't be exposed for being the feeble-minded hypocrite he is. If he's elected, he won't last a year, then you'll have Harris take his place, the most liberal senator in congress running America.