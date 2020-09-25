 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote every incumbent out of office
I must disagree with the headline on the letter by Millard E. McCarty "Trump is what is wrong with us," Sept. 23). Trump is not what is wrong with us. It is our do-nothing Congress, and it's been going on way before Trump was elected.

Congress should have fixed many things our president is criticized for long before he came into office — for example, healthcare reform, criminal justice reform, immigration reform, and tax reform. Congress can only institute these things.

Instead of spending the last three and a half years hating our president and the opposing party, think how much better our nation would be if these systems were reformed by the people we elected to take care of us.

Let's vote all incumbents out of office this election and start over with new people who maybe care for their constituents rather than the corporations and special interests lining their pockets.

Victoria Terrinoni, Normal

