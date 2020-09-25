LETTER: Vote every incumbent out of office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I must disagree with the headline on the letter by Millard E. McCarty "Trump is what is wrong with us," Sept. 23). Trump is not what is wrong with us. It is our do-nothing Congress, and it's been going on way before Trump was elected.

Congress should have fixed many things our president is criticized for long before he came into office — for example, healthcare reform, criminal justice reform, immigration reform, and tax reform. Congress can only institute these things.

Instead of spending the last three and a half years hating our president and the opposing party, think how much better our nation would be if these systems were reformed by the people we elected to take care of us.

Let's vote all incumbents out of office this election and start over with new people who maybe care for their constituents rather than the corporations and special interests lining their pockets.

Victoria Terrinoni, Normal

