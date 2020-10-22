LETTER: Vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

First, I thank WGLT, the Pantagraph, ISU's American Democracy Project, League of Women Voters, et al, for sponsoring the streamed debate between Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Rodney Davis on October 13. It was a civil and informative discussion on important issues to residents of the 13th Congressional District. The event clearly defined the differences between the two candidates. Among them:

Betsy supports protecting and improving the Affordable Care Act. Rodney voted against the ACA eleven times and celebrated on the White House lawn when the Republican- led House attempted to demolish it. (Thanks to Senator John McCain, that did not happen.) Rodney's claim to protect people with pre-existing conditions is fallacious. He votes to destroy that benefit, and if successful, that action would assure a diminution of health services to families.

Betsy supports reasonable gun ownership. Even as Rodney ran off the D.C. baseball field under fire, he couldn't support legislation banning assault weapons such were used to kill second graders at Sandy Hook school who weren't able to escape their shooter.