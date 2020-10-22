LETTER: Vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

First, I thank WGLT, the Pantagraph, ISU's American Democracy Project, League of Women Voters, et al, for sponsoring the streamed debate between Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Rodney Davis on October 13. It was a civil and informative discussion on important issues to residents of the 13th Congressional District. The event clearly defined the differences between the two candidates. Among them:
Betsy supports protecting and improving the Affordable Care Act. Rodney voted against the ACA eleven times and celebrated on the White House lawn when the Republican- led House attempted to demolish it. (Thanks to Senator John McCain, that did not happen.) Rodney's claim to protect people with pre-existing conditions is fallacious. He votes to destroy that benefit, and if successful, that action would assure a diminution of health services to families.
Betsy supports reasonable gun ownership. Even as Rodney ran off the D.C. baseball field under fire, he couldn't support legislation banning assault weapons such were used to kill second graders at Sandy Hook school who weren't able to escape their shooter.
Betsy's campaign is financially supported by the people of Central Illinois, and that's who she'll be working for. Rodney's campaigns have been financially supported by corporate money. That's who he really works for. His inside information on the Paycheck Protection Program allowed his family to receive $1 million of our tax dollars up front and then he voted to hide that information.
Last, the gaffe -- which I hope that it what it was -- where Rodney should have said he continues to condemn white supremacy but instead said he continues to condone white supremacy is telling because he didn't, that I saw, correct or apologize for mixing his words. The lack of amending his statement shouldn't be countenanced by the voters.
Vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for Congress.
Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington
