LETTER: Vote for better, fairer tax system

This election gives us one of the most important opportunities to improve our state’s financial set-up since our constitution was written in 1970. Our flat tax system is, quite simply, unfair. The same percent tax takes a much greater slice out of lower income households’ finances than it does from the wealthy. And it doesn’t provide enough funding for education, human services, health care and jobs.

Opponents claim it will lead to increased taxes, but this is a fear tactic that is totally untrue. Legislators have always had the ability to increase taxes if they want to, and they occasionally have, without changing the tax system.

At its core, the Fair Tax Amendment is about changing our tax system to make it fairer, so the wealthy pay a higher share of taxes than lower income households. Vote YES for the constitutional amendment for a better, fairer tax system in Illinois.

Laurie Bergner, Normal

