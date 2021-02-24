LETTER: Vote For Brad McMillan

Illinois State students should care about this upcoming municipal election. It will affect everything around them. City governments are essential to our daily lives -- they plow streets and keep our water clean. They also encourage business growth. Without them, we wouldn’t have the great places Uptown to eat or drink at. The city government also allows us a place to share opinions on issues we deem important. When I think of a person who can not only keep these actions going, but can also improve them, I think of Brad McMillan.

I met Brad in January of this year. I am a political science major at ISU and wanted to gain experience working in campaigns. So I emailed his campaign and he replied to me within an hour. Within two days I was on a Zoom call with his team working on the campaign. Brad is a proactive, hardworking, great leader, who cares a lot about this community. Brad will listen to people, work with them, and I know he will do his best to continue to improve Normal and help ISU students if given the chance.

If you are an Illinois State student or know someone who is, please tell them to vote for Brad McMillan.

Jackson Theil, Normal

