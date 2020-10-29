LETTER: Vote for candidates who back Constitution

I'm voting for the United States Constitution, the rule of law, for the most free nation on the face of this earth, prosperity and growth, along with the person who is offering these things with a proven track record. It isn't Joe or Kamala.

I support the candidate who admits there is climate change but does not want to deplete our natural resources making our energy costs sky-rocket when we are energy independent.

I support the candidate who trusts the American people to make their own choices and believes in the United States Constitution and freedom above all.

I do not support socialism, which fails miserably everywhere. I do not support giving up my freedoms or my United States constitutional rights to those who feel empowered to be in charge. Absolute power does corrupt absolutely and you can count on it.

I am looking at who wants America to be successful and who wants Americans to succeed to the fullest of our God given potential. I support the candidate who believes we are a nation of laws and we must be or we will have more of the bad, violent behavior and chaos that we are seeing in Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles and even Bloomington with attacks on police and bystanders, burning property, and a destruction of our beloved cities with looting and fear-mongering.