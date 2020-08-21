LETTER: Vote for competent, honest candidiates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If we want to continue living in the USA, we must voter for competent, honest and dignified candidates to restore functionality to the White House, Senate, departments, agencies and services.

A diverse, trustworthy White House must replace the “Whites Only House” of lies. The Senate must stop being the graveyard where needed legislation gets buried. A new Voters Rights Act named in honor of John Lewis, gun safety regulation, election and ethics reform, fair taxes and immigration rules, improved healthcare and standards for policing plus environmental protections must be passed and signed into law.

The DOJ must uphold the Constitution, apply laws justly and represent us, not the president. The State Department must cease focusing on interests of officials, businesses and political careers, but reengage with allies and restore U.S. global leadership. The DOD must never use the military to deprive our rights, but deploy forces to provide security, keeping Putin and other adversaries in check.

Departments of education, commerce, HHS, VA, USDA and HUD must stop giving donors sweetheart deals, but improve our lives. Agencies must end catering to industries they’re supposed to regulate and services must be run by professionals to efficiently meet public needs.