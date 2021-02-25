LETTER: Vote for Crumpler in Ward 9

I am happy to write in support of mington City Council. I’ve known Tom for many years as colleagues at Illinois State University. Tom has extensive experience in what is known as “shared governance” where faculty and administrators work together to forge policies that benefit the entire community, and where the voices of all who are affected are heard and valued.

Tom Crumpler represented his his peers to chair the College of Education Faculty Council. This body is composed of elected representatives from each of the departments that provide advice and counsel to college administrators. He then was elected by his college peers to serve on the University Senate. He served ably and honorably at both levels.

Tom brings integrity, responsibility, and compassion to his candidacy as Ward 9 alderman. He will make good on his promise to work for Ward 9 as a servant leader, treating everyone with dignity and respect. He will also make good on his promise to be a responsible and pragmatic steward of taxpayer dollars by prioritizing infrastructure, essential services to the city, small businesses, and public safely.