 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vote for experience, John McIntyre
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Vote for experience, John McIntyre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I have known John McIntyre for over 50 years. We played semi-professional football together and later coached together.

I have always found John to be dedicated, fair and “all in” with his various boards and committees.

John was inducted into the IHSA Football Coaches Hall of Fame, and it was no surprise.

John has always been as well-prepared as chairman of the County Board as he was on the football field.

He is willing to listen and has a proven record of compromise.

I recommend a vote of confidence to retain John McIntyre as a representative on the McLean County Board.

Vote for experience. Vote for John McIntyre.

Charles “Bud” Concklin, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News