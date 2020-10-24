LETTER: Vote for experience, John McIntyre

I have known John McIntyre for over 50 years. We played semi-professional football together and later coached together.

I have always found John to be dedicated, fair and “all in” with his various boards and committees.

John was inducted into the IHSA Football Coaches Hall of Fame, and it was no surprise.

John has always been as well-prepared as chairman of the County Board as he was on the football field.

He is willing to listen and has a proven record of compromise.

I recommend a vote of confidence to retain John McIntyre as a representative on the McLean County Board.

Vote for experience. Vote for John McIntyre.

Charles “Bud” Concklin, Bloomington

