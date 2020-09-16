 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote for Fazzini for county auditor
LETTER: Vote for Fazzini for county auditor

As a retired company president, I know the vital and necessary role that audits provide for company shareholders (the public), and does as well as for you, the McLean County taxpayer, assuring that all monies are expended properly and legally.

Rob Fazzini has all of the prerequisites to lead audits as county auditor by virtue of his bank presidency, community financing initiatives, civic leadership positions, former alderman, along with practical/honest business skills.

Add to those necessary qualities, his correct idea to make the position appointed for professional skills not political connections, all at a lower cost, is a change that is needed now more than ever.

Please vote for Rob Fazzini as McLean County Auditor.

Richard A. Brown, Normal  

