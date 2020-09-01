LETTER: Vote for Fazzini is one well-placed

1 support Rob Fazzini’s quest to be the McLean County Auditor.
I’ve known Rob since our days at Illinois Wesleyan University and have been impressed with his years of service to the community. He has exhibited extensive leadership in many roles for the community and has willingly volunteered in many capacities. Equally important, his decades of banking experience has provided him with broad knowledge of the auditing function.
A vote for Rob is a vote well-placed.
Wayne Brown, Bloomington
