LETTER: Vote for Kelby Cumpston in Ward 7

As a resident of Bloomington and a program director for a local nonprofit, I encourage all residents to support Kelby Cumpston for City Council Representative for Ward 7 in the Feb. 23 primary and April 6 municipal elections.

Kelby is committed to making our city a great place where working families can thrive. He is passionate about expanding access to affordable housing and social services that can springboard our neighbors from surviving to thriving. As someone who has struggled to find safe and affordable housing, I know firsthand that we need city council members who will advocate for us as Kelby will do when elected.

Kelby has also been a leader on public safety and is committed to reimaging safety beyond just policing. Through my work and research, I dedicate most of my waking hours to creating opportunities to empower women who are at greater risk of being incarcerated. So often, I see how our current system, reliant almost solely on policing, is failing to make our community safer and I also see how our current city government underfunds other services that could help transform lives by building resilience and providing opportunities for living wage employment.