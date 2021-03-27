 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote for Lawler in Ward 5
LETTER: Vote for Lawler in Ward 5

I would like to endorse Patrick Lawler for the Ward 5 City Council position. As an NCHS teacher of 15 years, Patrick has experience connecting with families in our community and learning which issues are important to them. He is part of the People First Coalition and has pledged to tackle issues relating to safe and affordable housing, and making sure that Bloomington is a “Welcoming City” for all, among many others. It’s good to have neighbors like Patrick Lawler and his family in Ward 5.

Karen Shinville, Bloomington

